 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Bureau seeks agriculture photos for calendar
0 Comments

Farm Bureau seeks agriculture photos for calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of Oregon agriculture through Sept. 15 for a chance to be featured in the 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the crops, the cultivation, the landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology or tradition of family farming and ranching.

Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic shots — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. As thanks for participating, everyone who submits photos with their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty, along with six runners-up, will receive a photo credit in the calendar and numerous copies of the calendar.

Email photos up to 10 megabytes to annemarie@oregonfb.org. An upload link is available at www.OregonFB.org/calendar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU men's golf: Schedule announced
Golf

OSU men's golf: Schedule announced

  • Updated

The Oregon State men's golf schedule for 2021-22 is highlighted by the two-day Oregon State Invitational, set for Oct. 11-12 at Trysting Tree …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News