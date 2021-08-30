Farm Bureau seeks agriculture photos for calendar

The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of Oregon agriculture through Sept. 15 for a chance to be featured in the 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the crops, the cultivation, the landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology or tradition of family farming and ranching.

Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic shots — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. As thanks for participating, everyone who submits photos with their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty, along with six runners-up, will receive a photo credit in the calendar and numerous copies of the calendar.

Email photos up to 10 megabytes to annemarie@oregonfb.org. An upload link is available at www.OregonFB.org/calendar.

