Through the month of March, blooming naturalists can scout for dragonflies, dissect owl pellets and peer under microscopes to learn more about the nature around them.

The ninth annual Winter Wildlife Field Days will take place throughout the Mid-Willamette Valley with more than 15 activities in 12 locations.

It’s an effort that consists of about 30 community partners. “It’s like a three-hour pop-up event all over the Mid-Valley,” said Samantha Bartling, visitors service manager at the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

The goal is to connect people to nature, Bartling said.

Connecting to nature

This year’s theme is “Water, Life and Wildlife,” with a newt as the unofficial mascot, Bartling said.

Children and families will have the chance to go to several different parks and refuge centers to participate in activities, some directly in relation to this year’s theme.

Looking at organisms that live in the pond under the microscope and finding out how much water is in different living things are among the activities.

While scouting for dragonflies, visitors can learn about their life cycle and what they have to teach us, Bartling said.

Generations of dragonflies tend to live in the same place, which can tell us a lot about Mercury in areas, animals and people.

Visitors will get a chance to see live birds up close, take samples off trees to study, go on guided walks and dissect owl pellets at various locations in Albany, Corvallis, Independence and South Salem.

This year Bartling is particularly interested in an activity where paint rollers are used to gather DNA from trees to see which animals have been there.

Some activities can be taken home, such as birdhouse kits. It’s a range of interactive activities with science and art, Bartling said.

Accessibility and inclusion

If there’s one silver lining through the pandemic, it’s the realization we need to be more accessible and inclusive, said Bartling.

Since 2015, the event has been bilingual to accommodate Spanish speakers, but recently there have been more efforts to spread out the event to areas that are more accessible for those who may be restricted by transportation.

There are online activities too, and even those who are out of state have participated, she said.

Online activities include building a beaver dam and learning about the benefits of wetlands.

Taking care

Since the pandemic, there has been an influx in visitors to wildlife refuges, Bartling said. The outdoors were safe spaces for people to go, using social distancing protocols.

But that interest in the outdoors hasn’t gone away. It’s an important connection.

“When there is a chance for people to learn about something, they can care about it,” she said.

Learning about how wetlands prevent floods or how invertebrates clean water may develop interests to take action and support the environment. “When nature thrives, humans thrive,” Bartling said.

Winter Wildlife Field Days events are free to the public. The first event is set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lilly Park, 865 SE Lilly Ave. in Corvallis For more information on activities and locations, visit www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.