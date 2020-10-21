The E: It’s the Great Pandemic, Charlie Brown!

Halloween in the mid-valley will look a little different this year under the restrictions imposed by the state to try to reduce exposure to the novel coronavirus. But several organizations have found a way to continue offering haunted houses, costume contests, corn mazes and, of course, candy.
Read on to sample the sanitized and socially-distanced tricks and treats nearest you:
Where can I get into the Hallo-day spirit?
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange
ALBANY — Open from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays on Oct. 23, 24 25, 30 and 31 at Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road N.E., Albany.
The haunted house at the Morningstar Grange had to make a few concessions to the global pandemic — but just a few, because COVID-19 is already pretty scary.
Instead of hanging out in the usual waiting area, visitors are being asked to take a number on arrival, then come in to begin their tour after their number flashes in the window, said Heather Decker, haunted house coordinator and master of the grange.
Masks are required, and groups are asked to come with four or fewer people and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.
Admission is $5 per person and either cash or cards are accepted. Grange officials usually ask for canned goods, but because of the potential for contamination, a percentage of admission, Decker said. fees are going instead to local food banks and charities.
With fewer activities open this year, “We extended the hours to midnight just because we have a feeling there’s going to be more people coming,” Decker said.
Downtown Halloween Character Hunt
ALBANY — Download a Downtown Halloween Character Hunt entry form from https://bit.ly/35apbHV or pick one up at the Albany Downtown Association, 126 S.W. Ferry St. Then search for the matches on window posters throughout downtown Albany. Drop it off at the Albany Downtown Association by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, to be entered in a random drawing for a Movie Night Prize Basket at the Pix Theatre.
Monteith House Ghost Walk
ALBANY — This year’s version of the Trolley of Terror starts with your personal trotters. Walking tours begin and end at the Monteith House starting at 7, 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 23. 24 and 30. Safe distancing and group limits will be in place and limited appointments are available.
Cost per group is $10. For reservations, call or text 541-220-0421.
Costume contest
ALBANY — Downtown Albany will hold a downtown Facebook costume contest from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30. Kids in costume are invited to visit Xtreme Graphx, 505 Main St. S.E., where an Albany Downtown Association volunteer will take pictures for the Facebook page. Photos with the most likes and shares will win a prize.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside
CORVALLIS — All movies Wednesdays and Thursdays through the month at The Whiteside, 361 S.W. Madison Ave., will be Halloween-themed. “Lost Boys” and “The Frighteners” are on screen this week and next, respectively. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org.
Masks are required.
On Halloween itself, at 3 p.m., The Whiteside will show “Casper,” free for kids 12 and under, with a free bag of popcorn and a goody bag. The event is a partnership with the Downtown Corvallis Association and the plan is to have similar seasonal offerings at Christmas and in spring and summer, too.
For the older set, The Whiteside plans a Halloween livestream of The Church Ladies, a bluegrass band, at 8 p.m. on the 31st. Livestream “tickets” are free but must be obtained online to receive the link. Donations will be accepted.
All customers are asked to wear masks and keep their distance from other groups.
Cascade Halloween Display
LEBANON — Mayor Paul Aziz has his Halloween lights and singing pumpkins going strong from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays (display only) and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays (with a candy chute!) at 312 E. Sherman St.
Where can I find pumpkins, corn mazes and hayrides?
Bose Family Farm
ALBANY — The pumpkins are pretty much done, but the corn maze is still ready for visitors at 35765 Cyrus Road N.E., Albany. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween.
Davis Family Farms
CORVALLIS — Hayrides at the farm, 4380 N.E. Highway 20, will be offered every day through Halloween, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last hayride of the day is at 5:30). The $4.50 admission charge covers the ride to the pumpkin patch, and pumpkins can be purchased for an additional fee.
People who want to skip the ride in favor of just going pumpkin-shopping are invited to take their pick from the front lawn.
Davis Family Farms also offers a corn maze, hay pyramid, slide, children’s games, donuts and cider. Visitors are asked to wear masks and dress for the weather.
The Melon Shack
CORVALLIS — Corn maze open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Halloween at 3039 N.E. Garden Ave., Corvallis. Admission is $5 (free for kids 3 and younger).
At night, the haunted maze opens: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Admission is $14 on Friday and Saturday and $10 on Sunday.
The Melon Shack offers a pumpkin patch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with hayrides on weekends (same times).
Tennessee Thunder Railroad
LEBANON — Catch a ride on a quarter-scale railroad on Saturdays and Sundays in October at 37672 KGAL Drive, Lebanon. The venue has a small pumpkin patch and photo areas.
Where can we trick-or-treat?
Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru
ALBANY — Register up through 5 p.m. Oct. 26 for the Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru at Bryant Park, www.cityofoalbany.net/parks/events, or call 541-917-7777. Sponsored by Albany Parks and Recreation, the event invites ages 1-15 to costume up and trick or treat from inside a vehicle.
The Cruise-Thru itself takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at Bryant Park. Registration is “just to make sure we have enough goodies for everybody,” says Misha Lind, family programs recreational specialist.
All the goodies, giveaways and activities will be done through the Bryant Park loop. More than 20 organizations are coming to participate, Lind said. Staffers will be masked and anyone who approaches a car will have hand sanitizer ready.
Trick or Treat Tunnel
CORVALLIS — The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will hold a drive-through Halloween opportunity for local families from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Solar Building in the southwest corner of the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 S.W. 53rd St.
Admission is free, but registration is encouraged to make sure there are plenty of treats for everyone age 1-15. Register here: https://bit.ly/2IJHJHm.
Boo Bash in a Bag
CORVALLIS — Corvallis Parks & Recreation has put together bags of tricks, treats, Halloween-themed activities and games, for ages 4-10. Extra surprises are on hand for guests who come in costume and participate in the photo booth activity.
Bags are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Avery Park Corvallis Parks & Recreation Office, 1310 S.W. Avery Park Drive.
Register here: https://bit.ly/31fHwCb
Holley Trick or Treat Street
HOLLEY — Reimagined for 2020, the Boo Thru Trick or Treat Street will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, as a drive-through in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 880 18th Ave.
Church members will be spaced out along the parking lot route to hand out candy. Free hot chocolate will be provided by The Coffee Hut. All ages are welcome.
Besides some of the stuff mentioned above, what else can I do on Halloween itself?
Halloween radio show
ALBANY —They can’t have standard theater performances right now, so instead, more than a dozen Albany Civic Theater regulars have come together to record “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” as an old-style radio show.
The show will be available to listen to online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Link to be announced; watch the ACT Facebook page.
This is a one-time special event, free, with donations accepted. Actors will perform six different short stories as adapted by Johanna Spencer.
The stories are “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Purloined Letter,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether, “The Oblong Box” and “The Telltale Heart.” Directed by Christi Sears and Josh Mitchell, the six stories are narrated by Bill Brown. Kim Kelley performs the Bellini aria.
Listeners will experience all the special effects of an old-time radio show, Sears said.
“Because we are not able to do something onstage, it gives us the ability to sort of let the creep factor of Halloween be done through the actors’ voices and characters,” she said. “They only had their scripts for about a week and a half and then they came in and did these cool, interesting, freaky characters. They all did an amazing job.”
Halloween on Main & Grant
LEBANON — Concerns about COVID-19 prompted the Lebanon Downtown Association to cancel its usual downtown trick-or-treat event. Instead, performances by two local dance groups are scheduled at 11 a.m. and noon (the Hocus Pokie Dancers) and at 1 and 2 p.m. (the Gypsy Spirit Dancers).
Performances will be outdoors at 767 S. Main St. Performances are free but visitors are asked to make reservations online at https://lebanondowntownassociation.com/events-programs.
Kids Runaway Express
LEBANON — Hosted by Santiam Excursion Trains, this special train ride takes place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The ride includes a movie station, popcorn and other treats. Information and prices: https://bit.ly/359iIg9.
