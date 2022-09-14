Shakespeare goes hardcore in 'Wars of The Roses'

What do you get when you cross a heavy metal concert with Shakespeare?

A whole lot of studs, leather and battle scenes scored with power metal, according to the director of "Wars of the Roses," Rachel Kohler. The play, scheduled for the Majestic Theatre stage this weekend and next, is an alternative take on the classic "Henry VI" Shakespeare plays.

“If Shakespeare were a spoken-word rock opera, this would be it,” Kohler said.

Shakespeare rocks on

Flashing lights, sequins and electric guitar. It’s meant to feel like a rock concert.

“Sword fights are five times as awesome when there’s heavy metal playing,” Kohler said while lacing a corset for the production.

There’s even a local guitarist shredding on stage for the fight scenes and transitions. But it isn’t a musical. The production is a scored play. Iron Maiden and power metal bands such as Dragonforce and Gamma Ray were some of the inspirations behind the sound.

The story takes place in 15th-century England as noble families vie for Henry V of House Lancaster’s throne. Amid a crumbling empire, Henry V struggles to keep hold of his crown as a civil war breaks out, and his queen, Margaret of Anjou, schemes against him.

Everyone must take a side, Lancaster or York, the red or the white rose.

The result looks like something in between "Game of Thrones" and "Final Fantasy" — but more family-friendly, like a Marvel movie, Kohler said.

Even though there are some modern aesthetic elements, the play stays true to Shakespearean text. Adapting 7½ hours of source material to a 2½-hour show was no small feat. It was a nine-month process.

The play comes from an adaptation of three Shakespeare plays: parts 1, 2 and 3 of "Henry VI." The stories span over 30 years, and Kohler had to do quite a bit of trimming. The result is fast-paced, full of fighting and political intrigue, she said.

With two master's degrees in Shakespearean studies, Kohler has a special interest in historical plays by Shakespeare. Also a metal head, she relished the opportunity to put a new look on an old story, one she says wouldn’t be possible without the storytelling power of costumes.

Leather and lace

For the past two months, Annie Tuttle has been surrounded by a room full of leather, “punked-out spikes” and bolts of taffeta and metallic fabrics as she crafts costumes for the "Wars of the Roses" production.

“The costume shop is pure chaos,” Tuttle said, remarking at the plastic totes stacked head-high, full of petticoats, gloves, stockings and men’s shirts.

The ceiling is low and unpainted, and the room has marginal light. Racks full of costumes line the wall with shelves of 100-plus pairs of shoes in every style. A mannequin bust with a vest sits in the middle of the room with boxes full of thread and measuring tape, and Tuttle feels the clock ticking toward opening night.

She is an experienced seamstress but has never worked on a production of this size. She had worked only on a middle-school production of "The Lion King" before this.

“Entering the costume shop for the first time is overwhelming,” she said. They didn’t have a sewing machine at first, or even a good pair of fabric scissors, she added.

Some days, she felt a little over her head. But looking at the 50 costumes she’s put together, she is proud of the end result.

“I have complete freedom with my designs,” she said.

Tuttle took inspiration from "Final Fantasy," historical portraits and even David Bowie. But, she said, the most influential inspiration for the designs was collaborating with the actors themselves.

“What you wear is an extension of your personality,” she said. And an actor knows their character better than anyone else.

Tuttle enjoyed listening to the actors' visions and making them a reality. The result is a unique style for a range of characters. The French court wears very bright, sophisticated fabrics gobs of taffeta, she said, while some of the darker, more complicated characters are adorned in spikes and fishnets.

Costume is another tool for storytelling, she said. Just like makeup and hair, it helps shape a character. Costumes move and interact with the light, and set and help tell a story.

“It feels like a little bit of magic when it comes together,” Tuttle said.

From Sept. 16 through 25, the stage of the Majestic Theater will be home to unfit rulers, scheming queens and bloody battles for the throne. Tickets range from $11 to $21 and are available at the Majestic's website.