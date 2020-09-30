The E: KBVR-FM to take part in International Local Music Exchange

A thought struck Steven Sandberg during the summer as COVID-19 settled in across the country.
Sandberg, the broadcast coordinator for Oregon State University’s Orange Media Network, was considering the impact of the pandemic on musicians and the role of radio.
“It kind of struck me that college radio is all about music and getting exposure to new artists and playing their music on the radio and those local artists are really hurting right now because of the pandemic," Sandberg said. "They can’t tour. In many cases they can’t get across the country and share their music."
Sandberg and other members of College Broadcasters, Inc. began to throw out some ideas to each other via email.
“And so a few advisors and I came up with the idea of well, what if we allowed them to tour on the radio instead? Because so many stations are producing content remotely, we thought it would be really cool if stations created an hour of local music — a local music show — that we can share on the cloud,” Sandberg said. “And then college stations can pull those and that way local listeners in Corvallis, for example, can hear about musicians from Colorado and Georgia and South Carolina and Maryland and really get exposure to those artists and help extend the reach of those artists across the country.”
KBVR-FM joined with Loyola University’s WLOY and KCSU at Colorado State to put a plan into effect and the end result will be broadcast Friday on stations throughout the United States and one in Sweden.
The event is called the International Local Music Exchange. KBVR’s broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. at 88.7 FM or online at kbvr.com/listen.
Each participating college radio station has put together an hour-long show including artists from those areas.
KBVR-FM station manager Jen Dirstine, known by her on-air persona as DJ All Star, worked with three other student staff members to put together OSU’s show.
“Basically there are four of us on my team and we create this show,” Dirstine said. “We all have an hour to fill and each of us took about 15 minutes and we all just sort of put our favorite music that we know of that is local.
“KBVR TV does a show called “Locals Live” where they have local bands come in and perform and so we have a lot of music already from them to use.”
Dirstine’s 15 minutes will feature music from Eugene’s Spiller, Mons La Hire from Corvallis and two OSU student artists, Noughtie Dee and Chapstick Radford.
Other artists are Space Neighbors and Jean Shorts Jesus from Corvallis and The Shifts from Eugene.
Yung Bae will also be featured although he is no longer living in the area.
“He is an up-and-coming producer and artist who attended Oregon State in 2013 for a few months,” Dirstine said. “He recently had a song blow up on Tik Tok.”
The project could become an ongoing show and podcast according to a press release from Orange Media Network:
“Our goal is to turn this into a regular show airing on stations globally as well as a podcast highlighting different cities. For our launch on Oct. 2, all of the participating stations are able to download any of the shows created and run them in their broadcasts even if they did not initially produce one. This is about extending the reach of college radio and supporting local music on a global scale. Commercial media is extraordinarily limited and algorithm services lack human curation. Both of these mean a massive number of talented artists don’t get the attention and support they deserve.”
Sandberg is excited for people throughout the country to hear the end product of the KBVR team.
“They selected all the music, they contacted the artists, they recorded their voice-overs and they put together this hour-long program that I think sounds amazing and I can’t wait for other people across the country to hear that,” he said.
