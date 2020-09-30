The E: KBVR-FM to take part in International Local Music Exchange

A thought struck Steven Sandberg during the summer as COVID-19 settled in across the country.

Sandberg, the broadcast coordinator for Oregon State University’s Orange Media Network, was considering the impact of the pandemic on musicians and the role of radio.

“It kind of struck me that college radio is all about music and getting exposure to new artists and playing their music on the radio and those local artists are really hurting right now because of the pandemic," Sandberg said. "They can’t tour. In many cases they can’t get across the country and share their music."

Sandberg and other members of College Broadcasters, Inc. began to throw out some ideas to each other via email.

“And so a few advisors and I came up with the idea of well, what if we allowed them to tour on the radio instead? Because so many stations are producing content remotely, we thought it would be really cool if stations created an hour of local music — a local music show — that we can share on the cloud,” Sandberg said. “And then college stations can pull those and that way local listeners in Corvallis, for example, can hear about musicians from Colorado and Georgia and South Carolina and Maryland and really get exposure to those artists and help extend the reach of those artists across the country.”