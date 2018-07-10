The Oregon State University Chamber Music Workshop, sponsored by the OSU School of Arts and Communication SAC Academy, will present five free public performances in July.
The performances require no tickets. Donations benefiting the workshop will be accepted at the door. The concerts are:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, showcase of performances by workshop faculty, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
• 11 a.m. Thursday, July 12, student chamber ensembles, informal outdoor performances at Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis.
• Noon Saturday, July 14, student ensembles' formal concert, Ashbrook Independent School.
• 11 a.m. Thursday, July 19, student chamber ensembles, informal outdoor performances at Bruce Starker Arts Park.
• Noon Saturday, July 21, student ensembles formal concert, Ashbrook Independent School.
The OSU Chamber Workshop is now in its seventh year; it is led by Rachelle McCabe, a concert pianist and professor of music at OSU, and concert violinist Jessica Lambert. Professional musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest join select students for two weeks of intensive instruction, rehearsal and performance.
For accommodations relating to a disability, call 541-737-5592 at least one week in advance.
