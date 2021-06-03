Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Re-imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival

Corvallis-OSU Piano International has created Re-imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival to continue its mission to offer world-class piano music to the mid-Willamette Valley.

The festival includes the World Pianists Series, in which international musicians perform in intimate video recitals; the Beethoven Project, in which noted artists perform sonatas in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday; Wider Visions, which examines larger sociocultural issues through the lens of the piano and its repertoire; Live & Local, area pianists recorded in live performance; and Catch a Rising Star, offerings from up-and-coming regional pianists.

The Live & Local series includes Sunghee Kim, OSU graduate Bryson Skaar, Corvallis High School student HaoYang Jiang, community member Michael Beachley and students of Mary Ann Guenther.

You can Catch a Rising Star with Michael Gu’s captivating performances. In the past year Gu, a Crescent Valley High School junior, has won first place prizes in several competitions, including the Eugene Symphony’s Young Artist Competition, the Oregon Symphony’s Wiscarson Competition, and the Portland Youth Philharmonic’s Concerto Competition.