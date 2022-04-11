For your eyes only: Sheena Easton to open Albany's River Rhythms

Sheena Easton is set to be the opening act of the 2022 River Rhythms concert series in Albany.

The 1980s pop star is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on July 7, according to the city of Albany’s River Rhythms website.

Easton has won two Grammys and sold more than 20 million records worldwide. Her hits include “Strut,” “Morning Train” and “For Your Eyes Only.”

River Rhythms is hosted by Albany Parks & Recreation at Monteith Riverpark on many Thursday nights in July and August.

Performers for shows on July 21, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.

River Rhythms has a history of bringing in big crowds for free summer fun in Albany.

In August 2021, 1990s alternative rockers Smash Mouth played on the banks of the Willamette River for the concert series, drawing an attendance of about 13,000.

River Rhythms wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic and crowd restrictions.

In 2019, Sugar Ray was the big hit in Albany for River Rhythms.

In previous years, shows featuring artists like The Dixie Chicks, Sugarland, Andy Grammer and Uncle Kracker have drawn 16,000 to 18,000 people and have stretched the limits of Monteith Riverpark.

For more information on River Rhythms, go to www.riverrhythms.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0