Blue Öyster Cult burned out the night in Albany

Blue Öyster Cult attracted some 5,000 fans of all ages in multihued hair, tats and '70s concert tees on Thursday in Monteith Riverpark as part of Albany's River Rhythms series.
While oldies-but-definitely-still-goodies "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' for You" understandably garnered the loudest reaction, the band — around since 1967 — played a couple of new tracks as well, including "Train True."
Penny Rosenberg
Editor
Penny Rosenberg (she/her) is the editor of Mid-Valley Media. She has a Master of Legal Studies from UCLA Law and a bachelor's in Communications from UCLA. She is conversational in Spanish and fluent in snobby, foodie takes.
