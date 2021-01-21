The E: Documentary explores effects of Agent Orange components persisting in rural Oregon

Officially, the Vietnam War ended for the United States in 1975.

What many Oregonians don’t know is that one of its most deadly weapons simply followed them home.

Agent Orange, the toxic herbicide combo developed to defoliate the jungles and expose the enemy to American bullets, did its job so well it drew the attention of researchers for the timber industry. Chemicals that take out weeds and broadleaf trees from the air? Conifers stay standing? Hey, we could use something like that here for our Doug firs in the Pacific Northwest.

That idea sets the stage for “The People vs. Agent Orange,” a documentary by the husband and wife team of Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna.

The film, which took about a decade to complete, is being shown by the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis through a special virtual preview screening through Jan. 28 just for Oregonians. Tickets are $12, with discounts available for veterans and others; see the website at https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.

PBS also is scheduled to show the film on June 28.

Why a special preview for Oregonians? Because the war moved here in the early 1970s, and here it continues, Adelson said.