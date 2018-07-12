We all expect Dwayne Johnson to continue his box-office domination with this week's release of the action flick "Skyscraper," but moviegoers seeking quieter films may want to check out the acclaimed drama "Leave No Trace," set outside Portland, and the family drama "Hearts Beat Loud" with Nick Offerman. The third "Hotel Transylvania" animated flick should please younger audiences.
NEW
HEARTS BEAT LOUD
3 ½ stars
(Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A father and a daughter form an unlikely songwriting duo in the summer before she leaves for college. Nick Offerman stars with Toni Collette and Ted Danson in this quiet but beautifully acted movie, a lyrical story about dealing with passions. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION
3 stars
(Animated comedy, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) and the rest of the crew take an ocean cruise, where the count encounters romance. It’s fun and peppy, but it doesn’t quite have the zing of the first two installments. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
LEAVE NO TRACE
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An emotionally damaged war veteran (Ben Foster) and his loyal teenage daughter (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, a natural) leave their comfortable home to risk life-threatening conditions in the woods. The mournfully beautiful film is a brilliant and timely and telling statement about the difference between the haves and the have-nots. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SKYSCRAPER
2 stars
(Thriller, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dwayne Johnson stars in this thriller, a sort of reverse “Die Hard” in which a family man has to break into a skyscraper to rescue his family. It’s a thin premise, and an even thinner script, but it’s interesting to see director Rawson Marshall Thurber work with Johnson’s evolving star persona. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH
(Science fiction-horror, no MPAA rating, 84 minutes, playing Tuesday, July 17 at the Darkside in Corvallis) The Darkside's series of cheesy sci-fi flicks continues with this 1964 film, based on Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend." Vincent Price plays the only man who hasn't been infected with a virus that turns everyone else into vampires. The movie is set in the future: 1968. The doors open at 6 p.m; the movie shows at 7. Admission is $5.
CONTINUING
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE FIRST PURGE
2 stars
(Horror, R, 99 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The fourth flick in the “Purge” series is an origin story about how the annual “Purge” — a 12-hour period of lawless with recriminations — came to be. Series creator and screenwriter James DeMonaco blends social satire with vivid horror sequences, but too often his hammy script hobbles the proceedings. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
UNCLE DREW
3 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) To win a Harlem tournament, a part-time basketball coach (Lil Rel Howery) recruits a team of former players in their 70s headed by the legendary Uncle Drew (Kyrie Irving). Even though the film is outlandish and predictable and downright corny, I loved the positive energy and the steady diet of inside-basketball jokes. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
4 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Morgan Neville’s new documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers doesn’t try to be an exhaustive biography, but it captures his essence and his mission, and as a result is stunningly timely, a tonic for our troubled times. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action adventure, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in this sequel to “Jurassic World,” this time to mount an expedition to save dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Director J.A. Bayona does wonders with a mediocre script, but the movie feels less like a film that stands on its own and more like a stand-in until the next one. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
TAG
1 ½ stars
(Comedy, R, 100 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12 and the Pix in Albany) Despite the best efforts of a cast headed by Ed Helms and Jake Johnson, this comedy about friends in their 40s who reunite each year for a month-long game of tag is a deadly drag, filled with uninspired slapstick gags and cardboard characters that practically dare us not to like them. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
OCEAN’S 8
2 ½ stars
(Crime adventure, PG-13, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett star in a solid if somewhat underwhelming caper similar in tone and style to the "Ocean's" trilogy of the early 2000s. But while the gifted cast has firepower and charisma, "Ocean's 8" is more of a smooth glide than an exhilarating adventure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
RBG
4 stars
(Documentary, PG, 87 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A clear-eyed and admiring documentary about the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg emphasizes not just Ginsburg’s work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. Completely absorbing. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
DEADPOOL 2
3 ½ stars
(Comic book/action-adventure, R, 111 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds' second turn as the cynical, witty superhero is wicked, dark fun from start to finish, with some twisted and very funny special effects, cool production elements, terrific ensemble work — and for dessert, perhaps the best end-credits "cookie" scene ever. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
