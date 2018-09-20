Fourth time's the charm for Leigh Matthews Bock when it comes to directing "Love, Loss and What I Wore."
Or, technically, times one, two and three were also the charm. "It is that amazing of a show," Bock said.
Bock, of Albany, will direct the play in its most recent incarnation this month in the 60-seat "Black Box" section of the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College.
The remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29. Tickets are $14, $10 seniors, and are on sale now online at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
The performance, written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, showcases a series of monologues by women who use clothing and accessories to talk about the memories they trigger.
Based on the 1995 book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman, the stories are both personal and universal, Bock said.
"Every woman can somehow relate to each one of these characters at some level, which is a great opportunity to learn about ourselves and laugh at ourselves," she said. "I don't think we laugh at ourselves enough. We take ourselves too seriously."
Take the story of a woman's first bra, one of the vignettes a character relates. If you're a woman, you likely have a similar story.
"Everyone’s got some sort of horror story, but they find the humor in it, which I think makes it easier for us to digest," Bock said. "It's a different situation when there's humor in it."
Six women ages 30 to 65 comprise Bock's cast. Together, they are, she said, "one reason I could direct this play for the next 50 years. Because every time I bring on new women, work with new actresses, they take part of their story and fuse it into their characters."
It's been fascinating, she said, to watch her cast get into their characters and find common ground. They say, "Oh yes, that’s it, I get her, I’ve been there. Maybe a little bit different, but I’ve been there; I’ve experienced that," she said. "It's just a passion of mine to give flight to their stories."
Women of all ages should relate to the stories, but the show works for male audiences, too, Bock added.
"It’s a great girls' night out, but men love the show because it helps them understand women, and we are complicated creatures," she said, laughing. "It helps them realize their wife and mothers and their daughters are all crazy in this love-hate relationship we have with our clothing."
And, she added, "It also gives men fresh material to tease us. I think that’s important. We need to laugh at ourselves."
Bock found the show the first time by accident, in 2012, when she just happened to be reading through a stack of scripts looking for good stories.
She ended up directing it three times: at the Majestic in Corvallis in March 2013, at the Wildish Theater in Springfield with the same cast later that year, and at the Very Little Theatre in Eugene in December 2015.
"I just thought it was magical," she said of that first reading. "Then I started rehearsals and it became more than I had ever imagined."
Someday, she'd love to be a part of the cast herself. If she could, she'd be a part of the scene where three sisters all compete to tell the story of a pair of cowgirl boots.
"It is painfully funny. Two of the sisters interrupting the one sister, her trying to tell a story — I have two older sisters. I think I really connect with how we remember our story and others say, 'Mmm no, that’s not how it happened,'" she said. "I love that story also because it's women taking care of each other."
A fifth time as director may not be out of the question. Each time Bock does the show, people say they want to see it again.
"It’s just a funny, warm, real show," she said. "It'll make you think, it'll make you laugh, it'll get you talking."