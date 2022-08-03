Kids, critters and cotton candy: Opening day at Benton County Fair

Back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Benton County Fair & Rodeo is underway and goes until Saturday, Aug. 6 at 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis.

Sitting in the shade watching her kids enjoy ice cream cones, Melissa Werdell came for Family Fun Day, when children ages 16 and under enjoyed free admission. After seeing the goats, they were planning a spin on the Ferris wheel.

They showed up early to beat the heat and the crowds, or as Werdell described it, “Taking the kids out to get some fun treats, see some animals and go on some rides."

Over at the 4-H steer barn, 13-year-old Matthew Noble was hanging out with the fourth steer he’s raised to show. He said it’s a lot of work raising and preparing the animals, spending at least an hour or so every day with them. His steer will be judged for showmanship and marketability.

“A lot of times we put more work into their hair than ours,” Noble said, adding his family has a background in ranching in the Philomath area.

While there’s a competition aspect, Noble said raising steers teaches a lot of life lessons, such as how to handle different personalities. This year, his steer is really tame, but “he likes to push buttons,” he said — unlike last year, when his steer acted “like a big baby.”

Thrill-seekers like Isla Smith, 12, and her friends lined up for amusement rides at the fair. She came out of the Freak Out, which propels riders in a pendulum motion while simultaneously spinning the seats for maximum disorientation. While the ride left her a bit queasy, she was ready to jump on the Kamikaze for another spin.

There are also lower-adrenaline rides for those with younger children. Excited for opening day, Kiersten Rowley of Philomath and Tosha Thurman of Blodgett wanted their kids to get out and have some fair fun after missing out during the pandemic. They had a unified message for the community: Come to the fair.

The fair also features a concert lineup and shows are free with fair admission, as is the rodeo.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Fat Bottomed Girls, a female-fronted rock band, showcases the hits of Queen and the queens of rock. Following at 8:30 p.m., The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss recreates memorable moments and stage interactions from throughout rock singer Bruce Springsteen’s concert history.

Friday brings Strawberry Roan at 7 p.m., setting the stage for a night of country music. Catherine Lover performs a mix of country favorites and original songs. The 8:30 p.m. show features Colt Ford, a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician and performer. Ford has been called country’s preeminent independent maverick.

Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute performs at 7 p.m. Saturday. The band — endorsed by former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney — was voted the No. 1 tribute act in Las Vegas by the Fremont Street Experience. Another tribute follows at 8:30 p.m.: Kenny Metcalf presents “Elton: The Early Years,” recreating superstar Elton John.

The Northwest Professional Rodeo Association presents its sanctioned events at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday for two nights featuring bareback riding and saddle bronc riding; bull riding and steer wrestling; tie-down roping, team roping and breakaway roping; women’s barrel racing. Slack will follow the main performance on Thursday.

Further information on all events is available at 541-766-6521 or fairinfo@co.benton.or.us.