Sammich Food Truck open in Lebanon

Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy's Grocery Games” in Ashland, serves Chicago-inspired smoked meat sandwiches, including the fan favorite “Pastrami Zombie.”

“When you go to Sammich, you feel the love of what’s happening,” said Sammich owner Melissa McMillan, AKA Chef Mel. “I’m blue collar, from middle America, a roll your sleeves up and get (stuff) done kind of gal. That vibe just pours out.”

The first Sammich opened in Ashland in May 2013, and a brick and mortar location in Portland opened about five years ago.

Sammich Food Truck was originally set to open in Corvallis, but due to the truck being longer than city codes allow, Lebanon was the next move. A lifelong lover of baseball, McMillan said she knew Lebanon was the right spot when she spotted the Lebanon High School baseball team gathered at Tallman Brewing while she was scoping out a new location.

The truck opened at 11 a.m. Friday, and it didn’t take long for people to notice. Locals on their lunch break moseyed over to the colorful new truck as McMillan recommended sandwiches and explained Sammich’s story.

“I just hope everybody gives us a little time to ride the bull,” McMillan said, running orders between grocery store trips to restock quickly-emptying shelves. “Just give me about two weeks and we’ll have it all together.”

Mike Evans eats lunch at Tallman Brewing nearly every day, and he was one of the first customers to order a “Pastrami Zombie” on opening day. As he took the first bite, the rest of the overstuffed sandwich fell out onto the plate. But he’d had enough to know he would soon become a regular at the truck.

“It’s real good,” Evans said between bites. “Once you bite in, you see there’s quite a lot of meat on there.”

Lebanon local Rene Camacho agreed that the pastrami sandwich was one of the best he’s ever had. He gave it a 9/10 on the sandwich scale, promising to be back soon.

Other hot sandwiches on the menu include the “Chicago Italian Beef” with giardiniera and seared sweet peppers and “Timbo,” a Chicago cheesesteak served on a toasted baguette with a side of beef juice.

The truck also serves five cold sandwiches — “Tre,” with salami, mortadella and prosciutto; “Ashlyn,” with house-roasted turkey and cranberry sauce; “Teagan,” a create your own sandwich; “Albacore,” with Oregon coast tuna salad, pickles and arugula; and "Green Dragon," a vegetarian option with cheese and vegetables.

McMillan was born in Texas and spent most of her life in Chicago. Missing the Windy City, she now roasts, smokes and cures all meats in-house.

“You’re gonna get this vibe of sports and barbecue,” McMillan said. “We’re going to know your name after two times, your order after four times.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

She’s not giving up on Corvallis, however; once she finishes coaching baseball for the season, she’s going to get back to working on getting a truck in Beaver territory.

“I’m just trying to get good old fashioned America back,” she said. “You work hard, eat well, get paid.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.