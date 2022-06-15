Crumbl Cookies now in Albany

The people of Albany now have local access to the sweet, sugary goodness of Crumbl Cookies, 2504 Santiam Highway SE. The cookie chain’s soft opening in Albany is Thursday, June 16, followed by a grand opening Friday.

“The people of Albany have been excited about it,” said Austin Tews, who co-owns the store with his wife, Karina Tews. “We’re trying to spread Crumbl cookies everywhere.”

The Albany location is the Tews’ fourth store, with a Bend location opening later this summer. Crumbl Cookies opened October 2021 in Corvallis, and Tews said that location has been successful thanks to loyal, cookie-loving college students.

The Tews also own Crumbl stores in Eugene and Roseburg.

The franchise started in Logan, Utah in 2017, and there are now hundreds of stores nationwide. The business has a rotating menu, with five new flavors announced on their website, www.crumblcookies.com, each week. The popular milk chocolate chip cookie has a permanent spot on the menu, however.

For the week of the Albany grand opening, customers can choose from the soft milk chocolate chip cookie, original sprinkled with M&M’s, peanut butter swirled with melted peanut butter and Reese’s cups, chilled peach sugar with a candy peach gummy ring, classic gooey Rice Krispy bar with marshmallow and a buttery caramel shortbread topped with caramel, milk chocolate and Twix.

Crumbl also sells their own ice cream “Crumbl cream” in brownie fudge, cookie dough crunch, peanut butter brittle, raspberry cheesecake, snickerdoodle and vanilla bean, served with a cold glass of milk.

Other specialty Crumbl cookies include cornbread, key lime pie, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie. Customers can check Crumbl’s website each Monday to find out which cookies they can expect to see on display that week.

Customers can order in person or on their phones using the Crumbl app.

Crumbl Cookies is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

