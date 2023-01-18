Corvallis' Caves brings the (European) Northwest to the PNW

From northwest to northwest: Caves, 308 SW Third St. in Corvallis, specializes in Northwestern European food made with Northwestern U.S. ingredients.

Block 15 Brewing owners Nick and Kristen Arzner opened Caves in 2011. Inspired by their recent trip to Belgium, they wanted to bring some of that European bistro charm to Corvallis.

Caves temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to patron restrictions and the difficulty of spacing people apart in a small restaurant. General Manager Alicia Allen said the team took that time to reimagine the space and make some changes.

“We took time to really focus on our concept and remodel the space,” she said. “We wanted to keep a lot of the old elements — like the high ceiling — but just kind of brighten the space up and keep the coziness.”

The restaurant is filled with nods to the owners’ European trip; a brick wall resembles Cave Dupont and the dark, classy interior transports diners to the other Northwest, the one across the Atlantic Ocean.

Allen said the team has put a lot of focus into their beverage programs. The wine program has expanded since reopening with a focus on low intervention and biodynamic wine.

“It goes back to the roots of making wine without interfering whatsoever — without adding or subtracting anything or picking up different characteristics from barrels. It's really expressing the terroir where the grapes were grown.”

The 15 beers on tap do not often rotate, although they offer four seasonals. Caves offers world-class examples of many different styles of beer, Allen said, but there will always be classics including an IPA, a hazy IPA, a stout and a red amber.

“We also try to get as many European drafts as we can,” she said.

Caves’ logo is a black corked bottle with steps leading down to the bottom. The steps represent spirits, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages, leading all the way down to the cellar, where the barrels are located.

“All of the barrels are located right underneath our feet, which is a classic way of aging beer,” Allen said.

While the drinks are definitely a draw, the small plates and entrees at Caves are popular as well. Diners have several options from which to choose, including bone marrow, smoked oysters, osso buco and more. With the food on a seasonal rotation, Allen said the restaurant is just now moving into its winter menu.

Caves recently started a Gather Hour, which is a happy hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day dinner service is offered. There are $5 small plates, burger sliders and $1 off draft beer and wine glasses.

Brunch is offered 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Caves is open 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Allen has worked at both Block 15 locations for nine years, and in July became the general manager of Caves.

“I’m ready for something new,” she said, “and I’m really excited to use creativity behind the bar.”

