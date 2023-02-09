The culinary scene in the mid-Willamette Valley just got a little bit more diverse with the opening of Bobo Boba, Albany’s first boba tea shop.

Those who are wondering, “Wait, what’s boba?,” should look no further than the authentic tea house that opened Sunday at 2824 Santiam Highway SE. Rebecca Lam, who is married to the owner, Tony Chuang, is happy to talk with each boba first-timer to help them select a sweet, cold milky beverage to their liking.

“Boba is really not a new thing to me, but it's really new to the people here,” she said. “I just want to give them more options to try besides Dutch Bros and Starbucks every day.”

“Boba” is the name for the small, round tapioca pearls often added to the tea for a soft and chewy surprise with each sip. Also referred to as “bubble tea,” boba tea originated in Taiwan and can have a base of green tea, black tea, coffee or a slushie. The tea can be sweetened with milk, sugary syrup and, of course, boba.

After steaming and boiling the tapioca pearls, Lam soaks the boba in brown sugar, which gives them an added sweetness.

Popular syrup flavors are taro, Thai tea and matcha. The classic brown sugar boba milk tea, however, is a great one to start with.

Those who are skeptical of chewing their drink need only one sip to understand how the smooth pearls enhance the texture and flavor so that Bobo Boba’s door is always swinging.

The owner, Chuang, grew up in Taiwan and often finds himself craving the boba tea of his childhood, which is why they use tea leaves and sugar syrups straight from tea farms in Taiwan. The authenticity is apparent in every cup.

“He needs it like coffee,” Lam said. “But the closest one here is in Corvallis.”

She said they decided to open Bobo Boba right next door to their last business, Kaiyo Sushi, right off the Santiam Highway behind Elmer’s.

Lam grew up in Hong Kong and said she enjoys the slower pace of life in Oregon. She attended Oregon State University and loved the environment’s natural beauty enough to stay in Albany.

“I grew up in a ‘city city’ with tall buildings, and it was so crowded; everyone walks so fast,” she said. “I just like that people enjoy their lifestyle here. I like how green it is.”

In addition to the milk tea and ice-blended slushies and fruit tea, customers can snack on steam pork baos, custard cream puffs and boba milk tea ice cream. This summer, Lam said they plan to serve shaved ice topped with brown sugar boba pearls and Thai tea syrup.

“I think it’ll really fit the summer vibes,” she said.

Bobo Boba is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day.

“I want people to have good cold tea,” Lam said, “and real tea.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.