Albany Downtown Association lands grant for Sybaris project

Plans to move Sybaris Bistro into the Oregon Electric Railroad Station building in Downtown Albany received a major boost last week thanks to a $200,000 matching grant from the state of Oregon.

The grant for the Sybaris project was awarded to the Albany Downtown Association on Thursday, May 26.

Matt and Janel Bennett, the husband and wife owners of the acclaimed restaurant, are in the process of purchasing the Oregon Electric Railroad Station building, 133 Fifth Ave. SE. The building, constructed in 1912, was most recently a location for Cidicci’s, a local pizza chain. Extensive renovations are planned.

In an interview on Tuesday, Matt Bennett said he was focused on buying the structure. “Then we’ll figure out the revitalization part,” he added.

According to a news release from the Albany Downtown Association, the project would save a deteriorating historic landmark, bring the station back to its former glory as a gateway to the heart of downtown Albany, and serve as an inspiration for additional improvements in Albany’s Hackleman Historic District.

Renovations would include stabilizing brick walls, roof repairs, making the building handicap accessible and other upgrades.

“This couldn’t be a more deserving project, and we know Matt and Janel Bennett will do a wonderful job revitalizing the station,” Lise Grato, Albany Downtown Association executive director, said in the news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Grato said in a brief interview on Tuesday that matching funds for the state grant would come from a bank loan, a private investor and from in-kind donations from a group of volunteers.

Sybaris Bistro has been at 442 First Ave. W in Albany for more than 20 years. For years, the Bennetts have been looking to purchase a building in Albany and move Sybaris there.

Matt Bennett and architect Bill Ryals went before the Albany Revitalization Agency during its May 11 meeting to ask for a loan of $800,000 or more for renovations to the building. The Albany Revitalization Agency, which consists of Albany City Council members, wanted more information and analysis of the impacts of such a decision.

The Albany Revitalization Agency came to a consensus in October 2018 to concentrate on three projects before the government body sunsets: the Waterfront Improvement Project, the St. Francis Hotel and the Wells Fargo building. But plans to redevelop the Wells Fargo building fell through in April 2022 amid ballooning costs.

The Sybrais request to the Albany Revitalization Agency seemingly pits the restaurant against at least one of the trio of other projects, which are already earmarked for funding.

The Bennetts initially were part of a partnership that wanted to tackle the Wells Fargo building, and they had wanted to move Sybaris into that structure. They withdrew from the plan in 2020.

The vacant Wells Fargo building downtown will be on the agenda for the Albany Revitalization Agency and the Central Albany Revitalization Area board during the June 15 meetings for those groups. The Sybrais Bistro request also could be discussed at those meetings.

On Thursday, May 26, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, announced that it had awarded 28 matching grants worth $5 million to Oregon Main Street Network Organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization.

Numerous community partners, such as Mayor Alex Johnson II, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist, Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooten, the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Albany Visitors Association supported the project.

“The community support has been staggering,” Matt Bennett said. Some residents volunteered to help with mowing the grass on the property, or with painting or other renovations, he said.

“That’s one of the great Albany things that people forget about this town. People are not just willing to help but wanting to help,” he added.

Johnson, in a letter of support to Oregon Heritage, said the Sybaris project was chosen through a competitive selection process by the Albany Downtown Association.

“Sybaris Bistro has a strong history of supporting charities in our community for the past 20 years. Matt and Janel Bennet are dedicated to making Albany a better place to live through fundraisers, donations and personal volunteerism,” Johnson wrote in the March 14 letter.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.