Albany charcuterie restaurant gives back to community affected by fire

Charcuterie may be hard to say and spell, but it’s not hard to eat.

Fortunately for mid-Willamette Valley locals, Grazing Oregon is the state’s first and only sit-down charcuterie board restaurant, and it’s at 613 NW Hickory St., Suite 110, right next to Albany Sport and Spine Physical Therapy in North Albany.

Owner Janicè Myers is a certified cheesemonger, which means she knows just about everything there is to know about cheese. She also knows a lot about cold meats, dried fruit, crackers, bread and vegetables, which makes her perfectly suited to design charcuterie boards at her new restaurant, which opened midway through this month.

“Everybody has this internal chef in them,” Myers said. “I want to create something beautiful with the senses.”

Grazing Oregon has been a catering business for the past five years, and Myers and her husband, Art, planned to open a brew pub called Iron Forest in the McKenzie Bridge area, while they lived in the community of Nimrod. The McKenzie/Holiday Farm fire, however, completely destroyed their property before they got the chance to open.

“The community there is still hurting from the fire,” Myers said. “Our purpose here is to give homage to them.”

Much of the wood in the Albany restaurant was salvaged from what burned two years ago. Myers’ husband is a woodworker and repurposed the wood to build tables, chairs and other furniture.

The couple hopes to open Iron Forest with the funds from the new restaurant, creating jobs and helping to rebuild their home.

Grazing Oregon is a cold kitchen, which means nothing is cooked. Adamant about supporting small businesses, Myers depends on local farmers to pick out the best produce for her boards. Sometimes, she said, she doesn’t know what they’re going to deliver.

“I feel if we allow farmers to pick the produce, that’s when you get the best of things,” she said. “You can come in multiple times and have a different board each time.”

The cheeses are mainly shipped in from overseas, but the goat and sheep cheeses are local. She offers gluten-free and vegetarian options, although vegan boards are difficult to accomplish without compromising flavors, she said.

For the time being, Grazing Oregon does not offer wine with the boards, but Myers is working to change that because people often associate the two.

The most popular charcuterie board is the Smoked Board, which consists of the same foundation as the other boards (meats, cheeses, dried fruit, veggies, nuts and crackers) with a twist.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Myers piles up the meats and cheeses in the middle, places a glass dome over it and torches it right at the table. When she removes the dome, guests’ mouths water at the smoky aroma wafting toward them. By smoking it, she said, she breaks down the oils in the meats and cheeses, creating a more complex flavor.

“We want people to come have an experience,” she said. “There’s some special things here you can’t put in a box.”

Grazing Oregon is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from the 9 a.m. brunch on Sundays till 7 p.m. The restaurant, which has fully accessible indoor and outdoor seating, is closed to the public Wednesdays, but is available for private events.