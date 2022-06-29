 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Willamette Valley freebie alert: Kids eat free on July 4

Applebee's is celebrating Independence Day by letting children eat for free on Monday.

A free kid's meal special will be offered all day July 4, locally at Applebee's Grill + Bar in Albany and Corvallis.

The freebie is good on dine-in meals only; customers must mention the offer to get the deal. The kid's meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. The special excludes tax and gratuity. Limit of one child age 12 or under per adult. The special cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

