Here’s how to have a hoppin’ good Sunday!

This Easter, hop on down to your local Applebee’s restaurant and receive a free children’s meal for an egg-tremely good treat. Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all day Sunday, April 9, for one day only.

Applebee’s in Albany and Corvallis will participate.

The meals are for dine-in only, and the customer must mention the offer. Each free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. The offer excludes tax and gratuity.

Limit one child age 12 or under per adult. Must order from the kid’s menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.