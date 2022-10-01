Corvallis street dining wrapping up; changes — not all popular — ahead

Corvallis establishments with outdoor seating in parking areas have until Halloween to pack it in for the year.

A city program allowing businesses to use city parking spaces for their operations was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as many struggled with state social distancing rules in the summer of 2020.

The program is winding down for the year, with a close-out date of Oct. 31, but a new version of the program is in the works for 2023. Community surveys and feedback from participants indicate the program was a welcomed success, but some of the changes for next year have raised concerns.

Squirrel’s Tavern owner Greg Little found the extra space valuable and still does. At a time when customers weren’t allowed indoors, the program was a lifeline. And with some still hesitant and preferring an open-air setting, it remains a great help. He’d like to see the program go year-round.

“Customers like the outside seating,” Little said. “They like the interaction with people on the street, and it seems to me to be a very healthy program for the community.”

Goodbye to tents

Having invested significantly in sturdy fireproof tents, lights and heating to make the outdoor experience more enjoyable, Little is frustrated by a change in the program to no longer allow tents.

Only umbrellas will be allowed to cover outdoor seating — not much protection against blustering wind or heavy rain, he said.

Block 15 Brewing Co. also benefited from expanding its service into adjacent parking outside the building. The downtown brewpub often packed its outside seating before the pandemic, so more outdoor capacity is helpful even after COVID-19 precautions have fallen by the wayside.

“I think there’s a lot of places downtown that made their spaces feel cozy and very inviting,” general manager Alex Goodwin said. “It was nice to participate in that and offer a little bit of normalcy to people in being able to dine out but still be outside and feel safer.”

Smaller outdoor spaces

Another change coming next year is a reduction in the number of parking spaces that can be used by businesses, likely from four to three. Both Little and Goodwin said they hadn’t really heard any customers complaining about issues with parking since taking up the extra seating space.

“I think here and there, it can be a little tough,” Goodwin said. “But in my mind, another beautiful thing about having the outdoor space, if I have to park an extra block away, it’s a good excuse to walk through downtown Corvallis, get some sunshine and fresh air.”

No free lunch

The program has been free, but that’s changing next year too. The city already charges a fee for its sidewalk café program, which allows for seating along the walkways outside businesses. Economic Development Supervisor Jerry Sorte said the street dining program’s fee has yet to be determined.

“We don’t want it to be overly prohibitive, but we do want to acknowledge that we’re granting business use of public space,” Sorte said. “I’m hoping over the next several weeks we can narrow it down and try to get some feedback.”

Looking forward to 2023, the city wants to develop a program that is more than a pandemic response. Sorte said feedback has been predominantly positive, though some feel with the pandemic waning, it’s time to open as much parking as possible and get back to business as usual.

“We’re trying to balance that,” he said. “November through the rainy months tend to be times when outdoor dining is less utilized.”

Noting that November is when holiday shopping picks up, Sorte said the city is trying to figure out the balance between outdoor restaurant space and retailers’ needs. He said the program has added vibrancy to downtown Corvallis while providing viability to businesses that were challenged by the pandemic.

Sorte emphasized that nothing is set in stone for the street dining program. The 2023 pilot program will be another chance to hear from business owners and customers about how it’s working.

“This has been a way that I think we’ve been able to dynamically meet the needs of the community,” Sorte said. “We want to continue to get input on it.”