Blue Agave serves up street tacos and margaritas in Albany

At Blue Agave, a new taqueria and tequila bar in Albany, there’s no need to wait 'til Tuesday to dig into some authentic street-style tacos and ice-cold, fresh fruit-filled margaritas.

“We bring the heat,” said Noe Morales, who co-owns the restaurant with Edith Morales. “Our salsas are all made from scratch. We focus on authenticity.”

The Moraleses own Tacos El Machin and decided to open Blue Agave, 2195 14th Ave. SE, so they could have a cantina. The bar is backlit by a bright blue light that illuminates the bottles, and outside is a covered patio with heaters. No children allowed.

“The buzz around here is mostly the drinks,” Noe Morales said. “We’re not the typical Mexican restaurant. We have a limited menu to keep things fresh.”

In order not to take away from Tacos El Machin, there are only four meat options for tacos: asada, pollo, al pastor and chorizo. In English that’s steak, chicken, marinated pork and pork sausage.

Blue Agave offers more than tacos, however; other hot plates include carne asada, alambres, camarones a la diabla, fajitas and more.

But what really draws people in are the margaritas. Pineapple, jalapeño, raspberry, mangonada, blood orange and guava are just a few of the refreshing, colorful options.

The couple opened Tacos El Machin in 2014 in Albany, then expanded to Corvallis in 2018 and Bend this past March. Noe Morales said they didn’t know what to expect when they first opened, but in just four months, the cantina has acquired a steady stream of regulars.

He’s been in the food business since he was a 13-year-old dishwasher in Oceanside, California. Growing up in a single-parent home, he said he feels at home in this industry.

“I’ve always enjoyed the kitchen because there’s always food,” he said.

The food is on the house for the employees at Blue Agave; Edith Morales emphasized that they’re all one big family.

When Noe Morales moved to Oregon in 1999, authentic Mexican food was hard to come by, he said. That has since changed with the shifting demographics in the state, but he still doesn’t see other restaurants as competition.

“The vibe we have here sets us apart,” he said. “We try to make something different.”

Edith Morales said she felt it was important to open Tacos El Machin and Blue Agave for the Hispanic community in Albany. They have never paid for advertisements and only recently started using social media; they primarily rely on word of mouth to attract customers.

Blue Agave opens every day at noon, except for Mondays, when it is closed. The cantina closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. Sunday.

“Tequila and tacos,” Edith Morales said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

