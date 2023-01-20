 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albany wine bar an approachable place to learn about wine

General manager of Benton-Lane Winery Gretchen Boock explains how to properly taste wine.

Those who are “wine-curious” but feel intimidated by the industry might find Wine Crush, 329 Second Ave. in downtown Albany, an approachable place to start learning about it.

Owner Jim Hoffman describes himself as a “slightly above average wine person.” He enjoys drinking wine, but doesn’t have an exorbitant amount of knowledge about it. He believes many people in Albany can relate.

“I really can't talk fancy,” he said. “I can pretty much pronounce most labels, but we're certainly not pretentious here at all.”

Wine Crush 05

Wine crush offers a variety of wine, food and a grab-and-go selection for customers.

Raised in California, Hoffman has always dreamed of starting a winery. He discovered his love for the stuff in the 1980s when a friend brought an expensive bottle to a party.

“He poured a glass, and it was buttery and smooth and tasty,” Hoffman said, and he’s been passionate about it ever since.

People are also reading…

He said he does not have the resources right now to start a winery, so he chose to open a wine bar and restaurant instead.

Wine Crush offers a variety of wines by the bottle, about 70% of which are made with grapes grown in Oregon. Because the state has extended growler laws, people can also bring an empty bottle into the wine bar and have it filled for an inexpensive price, Hoffman said.

The food on the menu is meant to bring people in the door, he added. Wine Crush offers salads, charcuterie boards, pizzas, daily hot lunch specials and shareable appetizers. The Chimichurri pizza, with a garlicky white sauce, mozzarella, sliced steak and drizzled chimichurri sauce, is a fan favorite.

Wine Crush 02

Chimichurri pizza with a Tempranillo wine is the owner’s favorite.

Hoffman is keeping up with the latest food trends, including hot honey, which he drizzles over roasted brussels sprouts with garlic.

The food and wine is fairly cheap, and it’s possible for two people to order a glass of wine and split an appetizer for $22. The price is a reflection of Hoffman’s goal to make his business an “affordable luxury.”

For those who are looking to learn more about wine but don’t know where to start, Hoffman recommends buying blends and remembering which ingredients were in the best ones to pursue tasting more of those.

He also knows that if people can’t pronounce a wine label, they tend not to order it so as not to feel embarrassed. For this reason, when there’s a hard-to-pronounce label on tap, he calls it “Jim’s Special.”

Wine Crush 01

Wine ambassadors Matt Bullis and Samantha Bullis sit at the bar as owner Jim Hoffman pours wine on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Wine Crush in downtown Albany.

Hoffman encourages people to try new varieties of wine rather than buy the same bottle from the grocery store because they know it’s good.

“It's just like eating brussels sprouts; they don't necessarily look good, and you may really like broccoli,” he said. “But when the opportunity to eat broccoli or brussels sprouts comes, you should occasionally step out of your comfort zone and maybe find something that you do like.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

