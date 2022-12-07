Tour these traditional Albany homes and buildings to get in the Christmas spirit

Those who enter Lynn and Glenn Hubert’s traditional home around Christmastime can’t help but marvel at the intricate display of precious vintage decorations in every room of the house.

“I call it well-placed junk,” Lynn Hubert joked as she gave an informal tour of her 1925 Colonial Revival-style home before the official tour this Sunday, Dec. 11.

The 43rd annual Christmas Parlour Tour is set for 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Albany. Attendees will have the opportunity to peek inside six decorated homes and other buildings that feel as Christmas-y as your favorite Hallmark movie.

In addition to the homes, guests will tour the United Presbyterian Church, The Carnegie Library, Whitespires Church and the Historic Carousel & Museum.

Visitors can walk or drive to see the homes in any order they choose. A trolley and horse-drawn wagon will be running during the tour, free of charge, and they will stop at a few of the homes and other locations.

The Huberts’ home has traditional decorations — trees donned with vintage and family ornaments, wreaths, sparkly snowflakes and stockings over a crackling fireplace — as well as some personal touches, such as an entire wall of Santa portraits.

Then there's “crying corner,” which includes a table with photos of her grandchildren crying on Santa’s lap.

Built in 1925, the Callister/Rohrbough house is a three-story traditional home at 310 Seventh Ave. SW. The Huberts lived next door to the house for 24 years and moved into this one in 1998 after the neighbors passed away. They had lived there for more than 50 years.

“We said, ‘We need to take this house and fix it,’” Lynn Hubert said.

Four years later, the Huberts had restored the traditional home to its original glory and started decorating each year for Lynn Hubert’s favorite holiday — Christmas. She and her husband used to decorate together, but the former eventually realized things would turn out best if she went solo on the project.

“I just kick him out,” she admitted with a laugh.

Lynn Hubert waits until after Thanksgiving to start decorating the house room by room. She keeps boxes of collected — or, as she would say, “conglomerated” — items in the basement and takes her time putting everything just right.

The Huberts are not new to having people over before the holidays; they held 100-plus person parties for more than 20 years, from 1998 until 2019. Once the pandemic hit, though, they decided it was a good time to call it quits on the extravagant parties.

The Huberts’ sons, Matt and Gregg, were in high school when the parties began, and the celebrations evolved as the sons went to college, met their wives and had children.

Lynn Hubert said her favorite part of Christmas is the time she gets to spend with family. Every year, her children and grandchildren travel from Washington and Portland to Albany for a few days before Christmas.

She holds contests for her grandchildren to see who can build the best creation out of Lincoln Logs and building blocks, and she cooks dinner for the whole group by herself.

She said the reason she and her husband have stayed in the neighborhood so long is because of the relationships they’ve built with their neighbors. Many of the homeowners have been there for decades, and they’ve formed bonds with each other rarely made anymore among neighbors.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at https://monteithhouse.ticketleap.com/christmasparlourtour/. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children under 12 with an adult. Ticket sales will be available online until 10 a.m. the day of the tour.

Guests can bring their e-receipt to the Albany Visitors Association office, 110 Third Ave. SE, on tour day to receive their wristband and ticket, which includes information about the homes and a map. Tickets will be sold the day of the tour at the office as well, for cash or check only. The office will open at 1 p.m. on tour day.

The homeowners ask that visitors refrain from touching items and to not take pictures or videos while in the homes. Visitors also may be asked to wear shoe coverings or masks at some locations, which will be provided at the door.

Hubert said she hopes people will come on the tour to see the work she has put in “one last time,” as the couple plans to move to a smaller home next year.

“Each room has its own flavor,” she said.