Second annual Monroe Festival set for this weekend

The city of Monroe will hold the second annual Monroe Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 605 Main St.

The first Monroe Festival, called “Vino, Vintage and Victory,” took place in 2019 with about 1,500 people in attendance, according to festival marketing director Carri Moffatt. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.

This year, more than 30 local vendors will be on hand, including eight local wineries and two breweries. Additionally, there will be arts and crafts, live music, a barbecue cook-off contest, a historic trolley tour and family fun activities.

"The Monroe Festival Planning Committee is thrilled at the lineup we've put together this year," Moffatt said. "Our event will offer a little something for everyone, and we have been able to tap into the great bounty of our area. We anticipate that it will be a great success, rain or shine — but we're hoping for shine!"

More information about the event is available at https://monroefestival.org.

