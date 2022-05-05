How to spend some 'thyme' with your mom in the mid-Willamette Valley

The Thyme Garden is the place to take your mom this Mother’s Day — or, in this case, a week after the May holiday so, hopefully, the sun can be part of the celebration.

Thyme Garden’s “Art in the Garden” will take place May 14 and 15 at 20546 Alsea Highway in Alsea. Mothers from all over the mid-Willamette Valley will get to experience 30 local artists, food, music, and lots and lots of plants.

A rainy forecast postponed the annual event, which is back for the first time since May 2019. It’s better this way for all parties involved, said garden marketing manager Emily Stimac, hopefully with less mud and healthier plants.

If this will be your first visit to Thyme Garden, prepare yourself to be totally immersed in nature — rushing water, moss dripping from trees and the clean aroma of more than 700 varieties of herbs.

Before it was Thyme Garden, the business started out as Rolfe and Janet Hagen’s mail-order catalog seed company. The Alsea couple grew seeds to provide fresh herbs for their restaurant Farmer’s Kitchen from 1983 to 1989.

In 1990, they decided to move and add in a display garden; thus Thyme Garden was born.

Their daughters, Stimac and Bethany Glanville, help run the garden today. Stimac handles the marketing side of things while Glanville manages the nursery.

“She’s got the green thumb. I’ve got the cake-batter thumb,” Stimac joked.

The picturesque display garden has 250 raised beds laid out like a mandala, with a moon garden in the center surrounded by four quadrants of herbs.

Rolfe Hagen said he really wanted to focus on having a moon garden, which is where the center plants reflect moonlight while the surrounding plants absorb it. You can really see the difference among the plants when a full moon is out, he said.

The surrounding herbs are medicinal, herbal or edible, and the garden’s summer luncheons include an edible herb salad as one of the four courses. An elderberry tree towers over the other plants, acting as a guardian of the space, Stimac said.

Some of the medicinal properties of the herbs include curing migraines, helping women through menopause and acting as a general painkiller.

“A lot of things that are folklore end up having some scientific basis behind them,” Stimac said.

Besides the herbs and seeds, Thyme Garden provides all naturally grown bulk dried herbs, herbal tea, honey, seasonings, cookbooks and hop rhizomes.

The garden is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. No tickets are required for the Mother’s Day (a week later) event.

Local musicians will provide entertainment at the event, with Oldfield Road and Rusty Hinges playing Saturday, and Ancient Ways Marimbas and Kadzooks playing Sunday.

While the garden is plenty beautiful in May, “prime time” doesn’t start until late June, Stimac said, and into the summer. The first summer luncheon will be June 7, and for the first time this year, interested guests can sign up on the garden’s website, www.thymegarden.com.

So, because one weekend isn’t nearly enough to celebrate our moms, keep the party going at Thyme Garden, and maybe eat some plants while you’re there.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

