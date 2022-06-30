Here's where to celebrate this July 4

The Fourth of July is a pretty big deal here in the Mid-Willamette Valley, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the red, white and blue with friends and family.

Here is where you can go for all things food, fireworks and fun:

Harrisburg July 4th Celebration

The biggest event in Harrisburg returns July 4th with this year's theme "Follow your American Dream!"

There are plenty of activities for the whole family, including a parade, fireworks, vendors, bands, a flag raising and the Firecracker 5K.

The 5K & Kids Fun Run will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 3, respectively. New and returning vendors will be set up July 3 and 4.

Outlaw Shine and Cornerstone and the Walters will play music on the 4th, followed by a presentation of colors, the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem.

The two flag raising ceremonies will be 8 a.m. Monday at the museum and 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Gazebo.

Lions Club pancake breakfast

The East Albany Lions Club will bring back the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

This year will mark the 67th annual Lumberjack Breakfast, which will run at Timber Linn Park from 6 to 11 a.m. each morning July 1 through 4. The club hopes to serve 5,000 people this year, which would beat its 2019 record of serving 4,543 people and 1,850 on July 4 alone.

Several car clubs will attend the breakfast, and anyone with a classic car is encouraged to bring it and show it off.

The Lions Club aims to provide sight and hearing services to those in the community who are unable to afford those services. The club has also dedicated itself to providing funding to nonprofit organizations that help the community, with an emphasis on assisting children.

Corvallis parade

The Fabulous, Fantastic, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. The annual parade has been around for more than 30 years.

Those who are interested in participating should assemble at 9:30 a.m. on Eighth Street between Monroe and Jefferson avenues.

The parade will traverse Monroe and turn left at First Street, ending at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park.

Corvallis Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the classic riverfront party at First Street and Jackson Avenue is back. From 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. July 4, locals can enjoy music, food trucks, a beer garden, arts and crafts, and more. The event is free, and donations are welcome at the gate.

The annual riverfront festival has been a summertime staple in Corvallis since 1994, said Cloud Davidson, who revived the event in 2019.

“Back in 2019, thanks to the title sponsor Town & Country Realty, the event was saved from going extinct,” Davidson said. “Once again they’ve come through with a generous donation to keep the event going.”

Other contributors include Toyota of Corvallis, Samaritan Health Services and Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits.

This year’s music lineup includes local bands The Deans, Space Neighbors and Hillstomp.

The 45th annual Jaycees Independence Day Aerial Fireworks Display will take place at 10 p.m. near the Oregon State University crew docks, with the best viewing along First Street in downtown Corvallis.

Monmouth Independence Day concert

The Willamette Valley Concert Band will perform on July 3 with a wide variety of marches, music by famous popular composers and by jazz great Duke Ellington at Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E. in Monmouth.

The concert is set for 6 to 8 p.m.

Led by John Russell, the 50-member band will play marches by John Philip Sousa and Henry Fillmore, popular pieces from Broadway, songs by Henry Mancini and film score composer John Williams, “76 Trombones” from "The Music Man" and a medley of songs by Irving Berlin.

Admission is free, and all audience contributions will fund scholarships for middle and high school students to attend summer music camp.

Corvallis Community Band concert

As part of the summer concerts in the park series by the Corvallis Community Band, there will be a July 5 concert with the theme “Celebrate America,” directed by Jim Martinez.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit in. The concert is free.

Joanna Mann

