The E: Why 'Jojo Rabbit' is the best picture of 2019

It’s been over a full year since 2019 has come and gone and we were introduced to the COVID-19 pandemic not long into 2020.

The fallout left movie theaters empty for most of the year and those of us who love to watch a flick on the big screen had to settle for a TV view.

New releases were sparse and few made a big splash. Anyway, back to 2019. It was actually a pretty darn good year for movies and the Oscar finalists made up a strong list. But the best film did not land the trophy.

The Best Picture winner was South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” A very good film, no doubt worthy of making the final cut. But the best picture? No, not in my mind. It just doesn’t resonate with me more than many other similar films.

I can’t pretend that it’s better work than “The Host” or “Snowpiercer” and even though Bong possibly got the nod in part due to his body of work, that’s not enough to top my list.

Frankly, I didn’t have it second. That spot belongs to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Third? Probably “1917,” a beautiful and terrible continuous shot through moments of war. I also enjoyed “Ford v Ferrari” and “Joker.” All-in-all, it was a pretty solid year for movies.