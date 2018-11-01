From its first scene, “Catch Me If You Can” at the Majestic Theatre is con man Frank Abagnale, Jr.’s story.
Although Abagnale is nabbed by the FBI seconds into the show, he summons music, stage lights and dancers with a word and casually banishes his foil, FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who sinks into the floor on a stage lift that is newly installed at the theater.
Director Ruth Mandsager said the musical, which opens Friday and runs through Nov. 18, tells a story similar to the 2002 Steven Spielberg movie of the same name, but the musical version is based more in Abagnale’s fantasy of what his time as a con artist was like, instead of the sadder, lonelier experience actually lived by Abagnale, who became a security consultant after he was caught.
“It gives you a reality check at the end and you get to see the fantasy come apart,” she said.
But before that, the show features 12 dance numbers and bombastic songs on a multilevel set decorated in flashing multi-colored lights.
“It’s a crazy amount of bright fun,” she said.
The show has a cast of 33, an orchestra of 14, and a crew of at least a dozen.
“This is a large-scale musical in terms of cast and in terms of what we’ve done with it,” she said.
Mandsager said she wanted to do the show for a long time, but didn’t want to tackle one with so many dance numbers without the right choreographer. Bryony DuPont, an Oregon State University mechanical engineering professor who has been part of past Majestic shows, connected Mandsager to OSU graduate student and former dance instructor Jeremy Urann in February 2017. He and Mandsager began planning the show after meeting.
(DuPont, by the way, also is responsible for the new stage lift — she had several of her engineering students build it this year as a capstone project. She’s also a cast member in the show.)
Urann said it’s a challenge to choreograph a show that is so dance-heavy, but the cast has risen to the challenge.
“We never treated it as community theater. We treated them as professionals and they appreciated that. “
The result, he said, is a show that is a total roller coaster ride that makes the movie look gritty by comparison.
Noah Vanderburgh, an OSU junior in mechanical engineering playing Abagnale, a role that has been double-cast, said his goal in playing a role already established by a major film is to find ways to show the real Abagnale that were absent from the film.
“I focus on the songs because they are the thing the show has that the movie doesn’t,” he said.
Vanderburgh said his favorite song in the show is “Someone Else’s Skin,” in which Abagnale reflects on his emotions and all the problems he’s trying to escape.
He added that the show is worth seeing because it’s fun.
College Hill High School Principal Eric Wright is the show’s Carl Hanratty. He said the show’s sense of fantasy and fun is what makes it appealing.
“Right now our world is pretty serious ... this is a chance to have fun and hear a story of redemption,” he said.
Mandsager said there are two kinds of shows at the Majestic: ones where people see the marquee and know immediately whether they want to see it and ones that spread based on word-of-mouth.
“This is gonna be a word-of-mouth show,” she said. “Once word-of-mouth starts to spread tickets are gonna be hard to get.”
"Catch Me If You Can" opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Majestic. Opening night tickets are at a special $10 rate for everyone.
The show has additional 7:30 p.m. performances Nov. 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17. It also has 2:30 p.m. matinees Nov. 4, 11, and 18.
Tickets for regular performances are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 541-738-7469, at the Majestic from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or online at www.majestic.org.