Margaret Manoogian, professor of gerontology at Western Oregon University will review "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder, at noon on Dec. 12, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
In Bruder’s eye-opening Nomadland the nomads she travels with and reports on, are a contemporary subculture of “downwardly mobile older Americans”. They have been priced out of the conventional housing market and have taken to the road in RVs, vans and even cars outfitted for very basic living.
These itinerants camp overnight in Walmart parking lots, campgrounds, even city streets, and labor at low paying, strenuous, temporary jobs like campground host and Amazon warehouse worker. Yet, In spite of little economic security, Bruder finds these ‘workampers’ to be an adventurous, resilient and upbeat population. The book is fact-filled and written with reportorial dash.
Manoogian received her Ph.D. in human development and family studies at Oregon State University and currently serves as department head of gerontology at Western Oregon. A strong advocate for older adults, Margaret’s research has focused on intergenerational relationships between older parents and adult children, families in poverty, and end-of-life issues.
She lives in Corvallis and serves as a board member of Grace Center for Adult Day Services. She enjoys tending her garden and friendships.
Up next: Next month's program, on Jan. 9, will feature Kathleen Dean Moore, an environmental philosopher at Oregon State University, reviewing "The Overstory," a novel by Richard Powers.