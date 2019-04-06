Dee Curwen, retired coordinator of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, will review "The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom" by Helen Thorpe, at noon on Wednesday, April 10, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
Thorpe spent a year observing and interacting in a classroom of newly arrived teenage refugees from several ravaged parts of the world. At Denver’s public school for non-English speakers they are in the skilled hands of a gifted English Language Acquisition teacher.
Thorpe describes how these young people begin to learn to communicate with each other and navigate American culture. Their families are assisted by Denver’s best who help with encouragement, housing and other basic necessities. They have a steep hill to climb and their efforts are valiant. Thorpe is a gifted reporter who won the Colorado Book Award for an earlier book.
Curwen’s parents were immigrants to the U.S. and stories about immigrants have fascinated her all her life. She fell in love with teaching English to speakers of other languages, working mostly with adults, for almost 20 years. She has taught every level from beginning survival English to academic English including in a family literacy program with Mexican families.
During her 12 years with the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, Curwen cherished the privilege of being a listener for many, many immigrant stories. She travels whenever she can and when at home explores the world through her relationships with people from all over the world.
Up next: Next month's program, on May 8, will discuss the best-seller “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Our reviewer will be Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet.