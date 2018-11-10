Bob Mason, Oregon State University professor of Integrative Biology, will review "Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story" by Douglas Preston at noon on Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
Preston took on the role of embedded reporter with an expedition to find the pre-Columbian ruins of the “Lost City of the Monkey God” in the forbidding Mosquitia jungle of Honduras. Preston, best known as a co-author of popular thrillers, uses his skill as a master story teller to rivet readers’ attention.
His writing conveys the jungle’s fantastical nature, the excitement of an archaeological find and the associated controversies about its meaning. The adventure concludes with the trip’s unexpected cost in medical aftermath for the author and researchers.
Mason grew up in Connecticut and was “into” snakes, and frogs and turtles from an early age. He earned a bachelor's in biology from Holy Cross College and a Ph.D. in zoology from the University of Texas where he first started working on the reproductive biology and chemical ecology of garter snakes.
Mason joined the OSU Zoology Department in 1991, He is now the J.C. Braly Curator of Vertebrates. He was awarded a National Science Foundation Presidential Young Investigator Award. Later he was co-principal investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute grant that OSU held for 18 years. Mason has received both teaching and research awards at OSU and appears frequently in the popular press, radio and television.
