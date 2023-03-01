The Lebanon Public Library gets by with a little help from its Friends, as it has for the past 70 years.

Library Director Kendra Antila quoted the Beatles’ song as she reflected back on all the work the Friends of the Lebanon Public Library has done since 1953. The volunteer group is celebrating its 70th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Community Meeting Room of the library, 55 Academy St.

“We literally could not do it without them,” Antila said. “Any time there’s a budget shortfall, they step in and help with the collections so we can buy new things.”

The library was formed in 1910 by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The Friends of the Library help raise funds and put on various programs at the library, especially for children.

Vandy Roadifer stepped up as the group’s president during the pandemic, when several members resigned. Before the pandemic, Antila said, the median age of volunteers hovered around 80. Over the past couple of years, many volunteers resigned or got sick with COVID-19.

The newest volunteers are younger and more social media-savvy than some of the others, Antila said. Roadifer and another Friend decided to take a 10-week course on social media marketing and made some tweaks to the library’s online presence.

Roadifer also found a way to creatively resell old Reader’s Digest magazines the library could no longer accommodate on the shelves. Instead of throwing them away, Roadifer asked her father to use a scroll saw to cut the magazines into letters and shapes.

The art projects sold like hotcakes, resulting in a spot at the local farmers market and an interview with a scroll saw magazine. The Friends have sold more than 650 of these books for $10 each, generating more than $6,000 for something that was previously being thrown away.

Having worked at the library for more than 20 years, Antila said she has seen the Friends help the library keep up with the times in various ways. They were there to help the library transition to books on tape, CDs and digital e-books. They raise funds for large-print books, the summer reading program and preschool story time with arts and crafts.

“They’ve made more in the last seven months than some of our Friends groups have for an entire year,” Antila said.

Attendees of Saturday’s anniversary celebration can expect refreshments, raffle drawings, a little history of the Friends and live music from the Fionnghal Celtic Trio, thanks to Bill Antons with Mid Valley Productions.

The library is about to kick off a capital campaign to build a children’s room. The Friends plan to present a $20,000 check at the anniversary celebration as a small start to the $660,000 expansion project.

“The names and faces have certainly changed over the 70 years, but what has remained constant is this group of diligent volunteers working behind the scenes with little pay and recognition,” Antila said. “They’re doing what they can to make the library better for everyone.”

