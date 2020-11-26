Book review: Withers' "Mad Hoops" captures the highs and lows of Harter's time in Eugene

***

Dean Roberts was far from the only player to leave Harter’s program.

Oregon and Oregon State were among the schools heavily recruiting the Corvallis High basketball and baseball standout.

Roberts had ruled out Oregon — late to making inroads with him behind OSU and Washington — before Harter arrived in Eugene. He was looking at Oregon State and liked then-assistant coach Jimmy Anderson. But he didn’t want to play for Miller.

On a recruiting trip, Roberts sat behind the Ducks’ bench and saw and heard players telling then-coach Steve Belko what they were going to do, including a refusal to be subbed out. Roberts knew he didn’t want to be part of that.

An Oregon assistant persuaded Roberts to wait on a decision because a coaching change could be coming soon.

Roberts would choose Oregon, a decision made easier because his brother Dave was a shortstop for the Ducks who would later be the top overall pick in the 1972 major-league draft.