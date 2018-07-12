Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Author and science journalist Ed Yong will present a free public lecture on microbes and the people who study them at 8 p.m. Monday, July 16, in Oregon State University's Austin Auditorium of the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

Yong, the first staff science writer in the 160-year history of The Atlantic magazine, is author of "I Contain Multitudes," a book about symbioses: the trillions of microbes in the human body, the abundance of symbioses in the natural world, and the scientists who study these relationships.

He has written for several publications on topics including microbes, animal behavior, science policy, paleontology and reproducibility in science. 

He also spoke at OSU in May 2017. 

This year's presentation is the keynote address of the ninth International Symbiosis Society Congress hosted July 15-20 by the OSU College of Science and the College of Agricultural Sciences.

For accommodations related to disabilities, call 541-737-2402 or email LSC.services@oregonstate.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments