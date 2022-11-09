Albany author uncovers local scientific history

The Albany Research Center carried an aura of mystery for Tai Stith. With its long white columns, old brick walls and World War II industrial architecture, it looked like a place with a story, she said.

What sort of experiments or research went on inside? Stith wanted to know what was happening behind those doors, but no one could give her answers.

So, she went to seek them out herself.

Stith got her hands on some documents about radioactive cleanup on the site.

After that, she fell down a rabbit hole of research, uncovered Albany’s role in scientific history and even received an unexpected conference call from members of the U.S. Navy.

“There is a story to dig up here,” she said. "I wanted to unearth a layer of history of what was going on,” she said.

What resulted was a book 10 years in the making, titled "Science, Submarines & Secrets: The Incredible Early Years of the Albany Research Center."

A curious mind

There has always been a “cloud of suspicion” around the Albany Research Center, now called the National Energy Technology Laboratory, Stith said.

Part of the side-eye has included accusations of cancer-causing agents and concerns about environmental impacts. So, when Stith went poking around for answers, people were wary to speak to her.

She said she didn’t have any motives and was just looking to learn.

But once Stith made her intentions known, she was able to speak to people who had worked there and knew its history.

She was able to get some answers.

Albany’s part in scientific history

Stith learned the Albany Research Center was the site of early work of specialty metals, some of which went into the creation of nuclear submarines in the 1940s and '50s.

“It was the forefront of something really big,” she said.

The Albany Research Center had developed specialty metals, zirconium and hafnium.

The world's first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus, was being built in extreme secrecy on the other side of the country, in Connecticut, and despite the tireless efforts of engineers and scientists, things were going wrong.

Meanwhile, the metals developed in Albany seemed to be the answer to the Nautilus' construction problems.

It's not melodramatic to say that what went on in the '40s and '50s at the laboratory changed the fabric of Albany’s history.

“It set up Albany for an entirely new industry,” Stith said.

Stith chronicles what happened in Albany Research Center in her book. She describes the story as an ensemble of intelligent minds.

“It was the coming together of the right people at the right time,” she said.

'Coincidences everywhere'

Although Stith had an interest to find answers, this was unknown territory. A fiction author, she had penned books but nothing so historical and scientific, she said.

“This project picked me. I wasn’t looking to write a history book,” she said.

At times, Stith found the scientific research overwhelming, and she often ran into issues finding information. She even got a surprise conference call from members of the Navy, telling her the information she was seeking would always be classified, she said.

Throughout the eight years of research — before she even got to the writing part — there were times where she had convinced herself to give up, Stith said.

But then, she would get reeled right back in, often in a moment that felt like divine intervention, she said. There were "coincidences everywhere."

“Information I really needed would end up finding me,” she said.

In one instance, Stith was feeling discouraged. She couldn't find any information about what went on in 1949, and she had decided to quit her project altogether.

That same day, she was flipping through an old Science Magazine and found an article about the Albany Research Center. The moment gave her chills — and hope to persevere, she said.

“Every time I tried to step away, something would happen, and I was right back in the middle of it,” she said.

Coming together

Stith said she wouldn't have been able to write the book without the collaboration of the people she worked with, the Freedom of Information Act officers and even people employed by the Albany Research Center back in the day, she said.

She certainly wouldn't have been able to get through the scientific research without the careful coaching of former Albany Research Center employee, Robert Govro. Stith said the 95-year-old's enthusiasm kept her going, and she hoped to capture it in the book she wrote.

Seeing the lab, the site of scientific advancement, Stith describes the place as “magical.”

Now, Stith is working on her second book about Albany’s research center, following the construction of the USS Nautilus. The story isn’t finished, she said.

“I think it will always have that aura of mystery for me,” Stith said, even as she tries to solve it.

Her book, "Science, Submarines & Secrets: The Incredible Early Years of the Albany Research Center," is available on Amazon.

Stith will be selling and signing books 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Albany Christian School PTO Holiday Bazaar, 420 Third Ave. SE.