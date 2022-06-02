You're invited to 'The Dinner Party' at Albany Civic Theater

Albany Civic Theater is preparing “The Dinner Party,” a comedic farce by Neil Simon in which six guests are invited to a French dinner party, but have no idea who invited them or why.

The comedy has an air of mystery to it, director Shauna Kiefiuk said, which is what drew her into the storyline. This is Simon’s 31st play.

“As it unfolds, you’re finding out who they are and why they’re invited,” Kiefiuk said. “It’s very complex and intricate.”

As the play progresses, the dinner guests realize they have been brought together to see if they can reconcile their damaged relationships with one another.

Dan Bushong, Jessica Habjan, April Wilcox, Cathey Clingman, Erik Esrael and Aayden Smith make up the intimate six-person cast. This is Habjan's first time acting in a stage production, and Bushong's first speaking role. Kiefiuk said the newbies have been "amazing."

The cast has been rehearsing since April and is eager to put on the 90-minute show, Kiefiuk said. There will be no intermission.

Masking and proof of vaccination will not be required to attend the play.

Kiefiuk has been with Albany Civic Theater for 20 years. In addition to serving on the board and acting in plays and musicals, she has directed “The Unexpected Guest,” “Rabbit Hole,” “The Butler Did It,” “The Odd Couple” and “Independence.”

The theater, 111 First Ave. W., took a break from live shows over the pandemic, instead opting for radio shows in 2021. The shows, “A Poe Halloween,” “A Christmas Carol” and “The Secret of Chimneys,” were recorded ahead of time and broadcast for the public’s entertainment. They remain available for listening on the theater’s website, https://albanycivic.org/radio-shows/.

Albany Civic Theater’s first live performance after the pandemic was “Dracula,” which opened last October. The theater then put on “Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly,” “Fly Babies” and “Clue.”

After “The Dinner Party,” Albany Civic Theater will hold auditions for a youth show, “Frozen Jr.,” as the focus of a winter-themed summer camp.

“We’ve had fewer shows than we’ve had in the past years,” Kiefiuk said. “Usually we produce up to 10 shows per year, but with COVID protocols, we’re cleaning thoroughly between each cast, so there’s less shows this year than there have been in past seasons.”

Kiefiuk said if families plan to attend “The Dinner Party,” parents should be forewarned that there is some foul language here and there in the show.

This year is Albany Civic Theater’s 71st season.

Evening performances of the Neil Simon play are at 7:30 p.m. June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. Matinee performances are set for 2:30 p.m. June 12 and 19. Tickets are $14 for adults and $11 for children and seniors, and can be purchased at www.albanycivic.org or in person at the box office 45 minutes before the show.

