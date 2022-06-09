Willamette Valley Symphony returns to play Albany, Corvallis

The Willamette Valley Symphony will return to live performance with two concerts this weekend: one in Albany and one in Corvallis.

The concert will feature Brahm’s Symphony No. 2, the “L’italiana in Algeri” overture by Rossini and “Polovstian Dances from Prince Igor” by Borodin.

In its 15th season, the orchestra consists of volunteer musicians from across the valley, and recently welcomed new executive director Scott Mischke. The group is also auditioning four conductors for its artistic director spot. This weekend’s concerts will be directed by Mark Stanek, associate professor of music at Corban University in Salem, who will give a talk about the program 30 minutes before each performance.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at West Albany High School, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis. Tickets are available at https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org and at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for those under 18; if you bring a youth, your adult ticket is free. Audience members must be vaccinated and wear a mask.

