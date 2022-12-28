What is spalted wood, and why should you care?

Seri Craig Robinson will give a lecture, “Spalted Wood: From Ancient Art to Modern Scientific Marvel,” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St.

What is spalted wood, you say, and why should I care? Spalting is any kind of coloration caused when fungi colonize wood and extract nutrients from it, leaving behind dotted and lined patterns. In other words, when the rot sets in, the beauty begins.

Spalted wood has been used in historic Western woodwork since at least the 1400s. Today spalting is used in both art/sculpture and science, where some of the colorants are used for textile dyes, solar cells and paints. Robinson will discuss ancient spalting artwork and follow the evolution of spalted wood to its modern incarnation in green chemistry.

Admission to the lecture is free for Benton County Historical Society members, and $5 for nonmembers.