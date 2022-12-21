Video: MV Road Trip: Sip-trippin' in Astoria, Oregon's best small town for beer

For decades, Astoria was known as a coastal fishing village at the mouth of the Columbia River. For people of a certain age, it’s also where “The Goonies” and other movies were filmed.

Somehow, though, the city has evolved into a magnificent spot for food and drink.

This city of 10,000 people boasts Fort George Brewery, Buoy Beer Company and Astoria Brewing Company, which is an embarrassment of riches.

Plus, there are great places for cocktails, a distillery and a cidery downtown, and all of these are within easy walking distance of each other.

You can book a fancy hotel — maybe even with saunas — and take a sip trip where you walk from destination to destination, which is obviously a huge advantage.

Astoria also has tons of quirky, locally-owned shops, restaurants and bakeries, so exploring downtown during the day is worthwhile too.