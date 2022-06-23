Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Travel like a backpacker

Reporter Kyle Odegard talks about traveling like a backpacker.

While backcountry camping, you want to be lightweight, nimble and self-sufficient. Following that philosophy to a certain degree can provide big advantages if you’re on a road trip or flying for a vacation.

For starters, you’ll probably save some time and money.

If you’re on a road trip, you won’t spend a lot of time packing and unpacking the car.

If you’re flying, you won’t need to pay a fee to check your luggage, and there’s no risk of losing your bags. You can probably survive with just carry-on bags, even in colder climates.

How to pack light? Bring versatile clothing, and pay attention to fabrics. Pack quick-drying synthetics you can sink wash, or lightweight wool clothing that doesn’t hold odors and you can wear multiple times.

Also, bring food along with you, refillable water bottles, and a day pack, so you can use your rental as a sort of base camp when you’re on your adventures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0