Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Canmore and the joy of satellite locations

Canmore, Alberta in the Canadian Rockies is one of the best examples around of a satellite location for travel – it’s a 20 minute drive to Banff National Park.

Most people going to Banff stay in the town of Banff, which has great trails, shops and more. It’s also a bit of a zoo with tons of tourists.

With Canmore, you can avoid the crowds and save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on lodging.

Canmore has great shops and restaurants and there’s top-notch trails right within the city, as well. Besides its proximity to Banff, the city is a gateway to provincial parks in Alberta, too.

Reporter Kyle Odegard talks about the concept of satellite locations in this video, and why you should consider these for future vacations.

With inflation, do you really need to stay in the heart of the action, or is it easier to commute, save money, and stay in a cool spot that’s not a global tourism draw?