 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Canmore and the joy of satellite locations

  • 0

Canmore, Alberta in the Canadian Rockies is one of the best examples around of a satellite location for travel – it’s a 20 minute drive to Banff National Park.

Most people going to Banff stay in the town of Banff, which has great trails, shops and more. It’s also a bit of a zoo with tons of tourists.

With Canmore, you can avoid the crowds and save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on lodging.

Canmore has great shops and restaurants and there’s top-notch trails right within the city, as well. Besides its proximity to Banff, the city is a gateway to provincial parks in Alberta, too.

Reporter Kyle Odegard talks about the concept of satellite locations in this video, and why you should consider these for future vacations.

With inflation, do you really need to stay in the heart of the action, or is it easier to commute, save money, and stay in a cool spot that’s not a global tourism draw?

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: OMG Canada

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: OMG Canada

With the national parks in the United States experiencing record attendance thanks to the pandemic, now might be the perfect time to make a break for national parks in Canada.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News