Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Smith Rock State Park

Smith Rock State Park, with its towering cliffs and the lush scenery of the Crooked River, is one of the top outdoor spots in Oregon.

This park near Terrebonne in Central Oregon might be best known as a world class location for rock climbing, but it also has world class scenic beauty and a variety of trails.

Reporter Kyle Odegard shares his favorite hike at Smith Rock, an 8-mile trek that stretches along the perimeter of the park. The route starts along the Crooked River on the Wolf Tree Trail, climbs up Burma Road, heads across the Summit Trail, and circles back on the River Trail.

The elevation gain comes before the third mile on this hike, and from there, it’s mostly gradually downhill to the river while taking in spectacular views of rock formations and Cascade peaks, looking for wildlife and watching rock climbers scale to new heights.

Shade can be hard to find at Smith Rock, so a hat, plenty of water and sunscreen are needed. In the heat of the summer, this park is best tackled before noon.

Mid-valley residents should note that Smith Rock may be named after early Linn County Sheriff John Smith, who also served in the Oregon Legislature.

Smith Rock, like Silver Falls State Park, is a gem worth visiting every year, or even several times each year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0