Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: OSU's Mac-Dunn research forests

Oregon State University’s McDonald and Dunn research forests, near Corvallis, provide a huge outdoor playground for mid-Willamette Valley residents.

The area’s largest system of trails has nearly 30 miles of pathways to explore for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.

And there is a great variety in one spot, with short paths for families, or longer jaunts for more ambitious adventurers.

The forests attract a massive amount of visitors — about 155,000 each year. With multiple entry points, if the most popular lots near Peavy Arboretum are full, there’s parking elsewhere and plenty of room to spread out.

"Mac-Dunn" is really close to Albany and Lebanon, so this is a great spot to visit considering inflation and high gas prices.

And with stands of majestic trees, this is also a great place to beat the heat on a summer day, because there’s tons of shade.

