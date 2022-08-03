Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: OMG Canada

With the national parks in the United States experiencing record attendance thanks to the pandemic — nearly 300 million people visited these destinations in 2021 — now might be the perfect time to make a break for national parks in the Great White North.

The Canadian parks system doesn’t feel so crowded, though there are exceptions, such as Banff, which is a global tourism draw.

But more modest parks, including Yoho and Glacier, feel relatively deserted, and they have plenty of wow factor, even for Oregonians who aren’t easily impressed by waterfalls or alpine lakes.

In this video, reporter Kyle Odegard discusses Golden, British Columbia, a charming small town nestled in the Canadian Rockies. Golden has great paths for hikers and mountain bikers, but it’s also within easy striking distance of several Canadian national parks, so it might make an ideal base camp for your adventures.

You can stay in Golden and visit a different national park every day.

If you’re traveling to Canada, you’ll need a passport and proof of vaccination to enter the country. You also have to fill out travel info on the ArriveCAN app or website, which is easy to do.