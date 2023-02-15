More than 2,000 miles from the eponymous county in Kentucky, a Corvallis brewery still manages to make itself the regional center of bourbon-talk.

Block 15 is offering rare whiskey pours, bourbon-paired menus and a cold weather clothing drive, all part of the local beer-maker’s ongoing annual Bourbon Month event, which takes place each February.

The longtime staff favorite drink ends up in cocktails and in neat, fingers-wide slugs at first-come, first-serve tastings that started more than a decade ago to coax in customers during the dead of winter.

“Those are slower, dreary months — in Oregon and in the restaurant industry,” said Alex Goodwin, general manager of Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery.

Block 15 opened 15 years ago, which means, according to the company’s marketing team, Bourbon Month also has been running for 15 years.

Goodwin said brewers, managers and employees who now have been with Block 15 for more than a decade, sought a way to share rare, one-off bourbons with customers. Those are drinks, Goodwin said, the team really loves.

“It takes a long time to make something really unique, that has a lot of character,” she said.

Block 15 usually casts a wide net for Bourbon Month, staff said, and past lineups have included whiskeys from as far away as Japan.

The variety appeals to casual whiskey drinkers, and limited runs of unique whiskeys released weekly at two of Block 15’s restaurants appeal to hardcore fans of the liquor.

“It’s fun to branch out beyond Kentucky,” Goodwin said.

Whiskeys making an appearance at the 2023 event include labels from Oregon, California and Michigan.

In early February, Goodwin said she was looking forward to a trying a bourbon from California wine country — Red Wood Empire Whiskey, made in Sonoma County.

“I’ve never tried California-blended bourbon,” she said.

There’s a wheat whiskey from Double Circle Spirits, 100% grown, distilled and barreled in Oregon, Goodwin said. And they’re highlighting bourbon from Detroit.

“And we still have Kentucky on our menu,” Goodwin said. “You can’t not."

A few tickets remain via Block 15’s social media profiles for a bourbon dinner at Caves Corvallis, recently reopened after about three years off for the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants will be engrossed in a five-course meal with curated whiskeys and whiskey-tinged stouts, and a marked return to themed dinners at the refreshed Caves location.

“We’re bringing back a lot of what people loved about Caves,” Goodwin said.

Extending the brewery’s love of all things barrel-aged, Block 15 will hold a winter clothing drive at its South Corvallis brewery and tap room on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, an all-day event featuring hot bourbon cocktails with food and desserts to match.

Clothing collected will be donated to Vina Moses Center in Corvallis, which will pass on the items to people who need jackets, or really anything — “anything that can keep people warm in these months when it’s hard to stay warm,” Goodwin said.

Sugar J’s Ice Cream Workshop, the frozen confection offshoot of Tacovino, will serve ice cream based on Block 15’s spiced bourbon-aged stout, Super Nebula Xocolatl.

Or for those pondering the space-like darkness of Block 15’s premiere barrel-aged offering, the 2023 vintage Super Nebula is out now — released to coincide with Bourbon Month.

Regional brewers are fresh back from KLCC Brewfest held Feb. 10 in Eugene, where past events frequently featured rare, reserve, barrel-aged offerings from Oregon beermakers.

“It shows people how fun, and unique, and diverse it can be,” Goodwin said.