Legalized abortion is arguably one of the most divisive issues in American politics today, and finding common ground can seem nearly impossible on both sides.

Oregon playwright Lisa Loomer’s “Roe” attempts to cut through the politics of abortion and instead focus on the personal lives of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) following the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade.

Actors at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis, will bring the story of “Roe” to mid-Willamette Valley audiences beginning Friday, Feb. 24.

This will be director Maxine Agather’s first time directing a main-stage production at the Majestic. She first saw the script of “Roe” in 2018, two years into the Trump presidency, when talk started heating up of Roe v. Wade maybe not holding up like some thought it would forever.

“It was something I really wanted to keep a part of the conversation and dialogue,” Agather said, “and it combined my two loves of theater and social justice.”

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her plans of directing “Roe” when she had originally planned, and in that span of time, Roe v. Wade was overturned and suddenly at the center of American politics once again. Loomer even added to the script in 2022 to reflect the changing times.

Now that theater is back in full swing, Agather said she is eager to direct a timely and relevant show using the full faculties of the Majestic.

“I think it’s a great combination of the politics and the history behind these issues, and then diving into the lives of these women and bringing a lot of humanity and levity to the show,” she said.

While the show deals with strong emotions, viewpoints and themes, there are several scenes that do not mention abortion but rather focus on the main characters’ lives. In those moments, Loomer adds humor to highlight the human aspect of the women involved.

“I think the writer does a good job of setting the tone of when we’re being serious and when we’re not,” Agather said. “It was written in such a way that it kind of feels natural.”

The 11-person cast is composed of eight women and three men. Two characters are scripted to be women of color, a detail Agather said she feels is important to telling the story.

“It's great to have those voices and perspectives because it is minority women and minority communities who are most affected by these issues,” she said.

Evening performances of “Roe” are set for 7, Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24 and 25 and March 3 and 4. Matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. Sundays Feb. 26 and March 5. A talk-back with the cast will follow the Feb. 26 matinee.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students and are available at https://www.majestic.org/.

Audiences should know that the play contains detailed descriptions of sexual assault, drug use and suicide. However, it is not a lecture on abortion rights, Agather said, but a conveyance of the real-world impact these issues have, with moments of humanity, love and passion.

“My biggest hope is regardless of what perspective you walk in with, you get a better understanding of where the other side is coming from,” she said. “We are all just people trying to do our best, trying to stand up for what we think is right.”

