The Magic Barrel to raise money for Linn Benton Food Share once again

A major mid-Willamette Valley literary fundraiser is back on after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

"The Magic Barrel: A Reading to Fight Hunger" is set for Friday, Nov. 4, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. The doors will open, and music will begin at 6 p.m., with readings starting at 7.

This year's readers are Sam Roxas-Chua, Kathleen Dean Moore, Steven Moore, Karelia Stetz-Waters, David Biespiel, Kate Hope Day, Donna Henderson and Tracy Daughtery. The master of ceremonies will be Mike McInally, and Mule on Fire will play music before the show and during the intermission.

Squirrel’s Tavern will offer beer, cider and wine for sale, and there will be baked goods from Let’s Be Sweet Bakery. The authors will sign books, which will be available for purchase from Grass Roots Books & Music.

Each year's event raises thousands of dollars for Linn Benton Food Share. Sponsored by the Center for the Humanities at Oregon State University, the 2019 event raised more than $12,000.

“After 27 years, this event has truly become a magical evening," said Tracy Daugherty, a Corvallis writer who is on the all-volunteer steering committee of "The Magic Barrel."

"It blends storytelling, community connection and incredible generosity to help feed the hungry among us. We’re thrilled to be returning after a short layoff. We're opening the doors early so people can mingle, listen to live music, and connect before the readers take the stage to transform us with compelling stories, poems, and works of nonfiction."

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at http://magicbarrel.org, or at the door.