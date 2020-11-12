The E: 'Now. Here. This." How to be present for the last? Majestic musical

The friends have gathered at a local natural history museum for this particular outing. The exhibits prompt discussions and flashbacks about the Big Pictures — life, love, death, identity — through drama, laughter and song.

Ferrin picked the show for a practical reason: “It was one of the only musicals available we could stream,” she explained. But she soon found its premise dovetailed neatly with current conditions.

In this time period, for instance, friends trying to hold a gathering would wear masks and stand at least 6 feet apart, so wandering at arm’s length around a museum while wearing face shields doesn’t look out of place.

Neither is it surprising, in the midst of a global pandemic and a digital sea of political rhetoric, for the characters to find themselves questioning who they are and who they want to be.

None of the six characters are named. The cast members — Colin Salisbury of Lebanon, Ruth Mandsager of Philomath and Bryony DuPont, A.J. Millet, Jocelyn Eisenlohr and Matthew Otten of Corvallis — essentially take over the roles as themselves.

That’s a different experience, DuPont said, although the preparation is the same: “You’re really trying to understand the motivations of the character, it’s just a little closer to home.”